Is Your Relationship Like a Hard to Follow Movie Plot?

If you’ve ever watched a movie and had a tough time following the storyline, you probably turned it off. When you don’t understand how things are connected, you lose interest. You get bored and you often give up trying to understand it all.

The same thing can happen in your relationship that’s why CONTEXT is so important in our interactions. No one can read your mind and people may not always understand why you spoke or behaved in a certain way. Your words and deeds make sense to you, but they don’t always make sense to others. That’s why it’s so important to help create context – especially if you act in a way that’s out of ordinary.

For example, when you’re under a lot of stress, you’re likely to react in less patient ways… you’re more snippy or cynical. Well, this can be confusing for people if they don’t understand where your lack of patience is coming from. Stress is of course NOT an excuse to treat people poorly, BUT – when people understand the context… they’re more likely to be patient and empathetic. We have to communicate the WHY behind our behavior. Confusion is problematic, but communication, clarity, and CONTEXT are helpful.

In addition to hosting this morning show, I also work in the afternoon as a licensed mental health therapist… and on Tuesdays I give you a nugget that you might be able to use to sort of “tune up” a relationship or your own mental health. It’s the closest thing you’ll get to free therapy on the radio. I call it Tune Up Tuesday.