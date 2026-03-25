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Best Campgrounds Within 2 Hours of Indianapolis

You don’t have to drive far from Indianapolis to find your perfect campsite.

In fact, some of Indiana’s best outdoor escapes are just a short road trip away.

Whether you’re looking to pitch a tent under the stars, park your RV lakeside, or try out a cozy cabin in the woods, Central Indiana is full of camping options that offer a quick and refreshing break from city life.

Camping close to home doesn’t mean sacrificing the experience.

Within two hours of Indy, you’ll find scenic lakes, rolling hills, peaceful forests, and campgrounds with all the essentials—plus a few surprises.

Think hiking trails, fishing spots, stargazing views, and plenty of s’more-worthy fire pits.

This list includes a variety of options for families, first-time campers, and seasoned outdoor lovers.

From state parks with modern facilities to rustic hideaways where you can truly unplug, there’s something for every style and comfort level.

Some sites are perfect for spontaneous weekend getaways, while others are worth booking ahead during peak summer months.

So pack your cooler, grab your sleeping bag, and get ready to breathe in some fresh Indiana air.

Here are some of the best campgrounds within 2 hours of Indianapolis—each one close enough to fit into a weekend, but far enough to feel like a real escape.

1. Brown County State Park