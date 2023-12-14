The Top 5 Stocking Stuffer Christmas Candies in Indiana

Candy cane, cookies, nougat, foiled wrapped chocolates, and truffles! Holiday treats are the best! Isn’t this the time of year when we can ignore the scale, throw caution to the wind and just fill up on yummy!

Candy Canes:

Candy Canes are typically the number one selling non-chocolate candy during December. 1.76 billion candy canes produced in the United States each year. Candy Canes date back to 1670 in Germany and are a symbol of the simple roots of Christianity. It even has the shape of a shepherd’s stick.

Gingerbread Houses:

The records of this spicy cake can be traced back to ancient Rome.The tradition of making decorated Gingerbread Houses started in the 1800s in Germany. The first Gingerbread Houses were the result of the famous Grimm’s tale “Hansel and Gretel”, in which two abandoned children find an edible house in the forest, made of bread with sugar decorations.

Milk & Cookies for Santa:

Americans began the tradition of leaving milk and cookies for Santa during the Great Depression. It was designed to show gratitude during times of struggle. Today, leaving cookies and milk is a well-established tradition. The most popular cookies to leave out are Oreos or regular Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Eggnog:

Eggnog has been a popular Christmas drink since the 1700s. The drink first made its appearance in the American colonies in the 18th century. It was especially popular during Christmastime, because of the warm temperature and the addition of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla bean. George Washington had his own favorite eggnog recipe.

Christmas Candy:

Classic “Reindeer Corn Candy” and “Pez” are still popular, however, knowing that 4 out of 5 Americans love filling their Christmas stockings with candy, HubScore has published its latest report on America’s Favorite Christmas Candy by State.

HubScore delved into the top 20 modern Christmas candies to analyze the top 5 most popular in each state. Kit Kat emerged as the nation’s favorite; however, the people of Indiana had a different preference.

Most Popular Stocking Stuffer Christmas Candies in Indiana:

1. M&Ms

2. Skittles

3. Snickers

4. Candy Canes

5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

