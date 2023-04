The warm weather is here and that means patio season has officially started! Indianapolis, Indiana offers a variety of wonderful patios where you can enjoy delicious food, drinks, and great atmosphere! Here are some top patios that you can find in Indianapolis:

1. Bocca 2. Livery 3. Bohdi 4. Ralston’s Draft House 5. The Tap 6. Bakersfield 7. Rick’s Cafe Boatyard 8. King Dough 9. The Eagle 10. The Oakmont 11. Baby’s 12. Bru Burger Bar 13. Metazoa Brewing Co. 14. Upland 15. Flatwater