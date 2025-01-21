[ PHOTOS] Barron Trump: Then and Now

Barron William Trump, born on March 20, 2006, is the youngest son of former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. He first entered the public eye during his father’s 2017 presidential inauguration as a fifth-grader. Now, at 18, Barron has grown significantly, standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall, surpassing his father’s height. On January 20, 2025, Barron attended his father’s second inauguration, maintaining a low profile throughout the event. He is currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business, residing in Trump Tower. Despite his preference for privacy, Barron has been credited with influencing his father’s campaign strategies by introducing him to popular podcasts among younger audiences.

1. Source: Getty This January 16, 2007 photo shows Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during his Walk of Fame Ceremony held in front of the Kodak theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Source: Getty US billionaire Donald Trump's 10-month-old son Barron walks with the help of his mother Melania after his father was honored with the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, CA, 16 January 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Source: Getty Left to right, the Easter Bunny, Melania Trump and son Barron, attend Easter Sunday events at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Easter Sunday, Palm Beach, Florida, April 8, 2007. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

5. Source: Getty Barron Trump, son of Donald and Melania Trump, is carried by Santa Claus on Christmas Day at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 25, 2008. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

6. Source: Getty Melania Knauss Trump (L) and her son Barron Trump attend the 3rd annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash at Central Park’s Wollman Rink in New York City. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

8. Source: Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – OCTOBER 14: Barron Trump attends Quest and Q Magazines Host Ivanka Trump Book Party at Trump Tower on October 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

9. Source: Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 30: Barron Trump attends 2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Party at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

10. Source: Getty Republican presidential elect Donald Trump (L) gestures next to his son Barron trump during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 9, 2016. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

11. Source: Getty TOPSHOT – US President-elect Donald Trump arrives with his son Baron and wife Melania at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on November 8, 2016. Trump stunned America and the world Wednesday, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

12. President Trump And First Lady Melania Host National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony Source: Getty 11-year-old Barron Trump waits for his Dad, President Donald Trump as he speaks to reporters, before their departure for the Thanksgiving Holiday, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2017. The Trumps are going to their Mar-a-Lago resort for the holiday. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

13. Source: Getty US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive for a new year’s party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

14. Source: Getty US President Donald Trump (L) talks to First Lady Melania and their son Barron, as they disembark from Marine One on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House after a weekend in Bedminster, in Washington on August 19, 2018. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

16. Source: Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JULY 26: Barron Trump on the field prior to the International Champions Cup game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on July 26, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

17. Source: Getty WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Bech, Fla. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

18. U.S. President Donald Trump At The White House Source: Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump are seen at the White House on November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)

19. Source: Getty US President Donald Trump and his son Barron wave as they board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

20. Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention Source: Getty WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 27: First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

21. Source: Getty NEW YORK, NY – JULY 20: Barron Trump is seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)

22. Source: Getty HARRISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES – 2022/07/20: Former President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump watch as casket with body of Ivana Trump loaded into hearse at St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Ivana Trump, former wife of former President Donald Trump died on July 14, 2022 in her home, she was 73 years old. Funeral was attended by former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron as well as children by Donald Trump and Ivana Trump Ivankam Eric and Donald Jr and their families including children. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

23. Source: Getty TOPSHOT – Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures, next to former US First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

24. Source: Getty Barron Trump arrives to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

25. Source: Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Barron Trump attends inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images)

26. Source: Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Baron Trump (L) and Viktor Knavs attend an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)