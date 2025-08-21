30 Must-Do Indiana Bucket List Adventures Before You Turn 30

If you’re under 30 and living in—or visiting—Indiana, there’s no better time to experience everything the Hoosier State has to offer.

From natural wonders to quirky roadside attractions, Indiana is full of unforgettable experiences.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls or devouring the spiciest shrimp cocktail in the Midwest, this is your ultimate bucket list of 30 things to do in Indiana before you turn 30.

1. Hike Indiana Dunes National Park Hike Indiana Dunes National Park

Walk the dunes, swim in Lake Michigan, and explore over 50 miles of trails at Indiana’s only national park. 2. Chase Waterfalls at Clifty Falls State Park Chase Waterfalls at Clifty Falls State Park

This scenic park near Madison features rugged canyons and stunning waterfalls—perfect for an adventurous day trip. 3. Kayak at Eagle Creek Park Kayak at Eagle Creek Park

One of the largest city parks in the U.S., Eagle Creek offers kayaking, ziplining, and peaceful hiking trails. 4. Explore Redbird Off-Road State Recreation Area Explore Redbird Off-Road State Recreation Area

Test your off-roading skills at this rugged, adrenaline-filled destination in Dugger, Indiana. 5. Visit Cataract Falls Visit Cataract Falls

See the largest waterfall by volume in the state at Lieber State Recreation Area. 6. Float down the River Float down the River

Take a relaxing canoe or kayak trip down a scenic Indiana river. 7. Howl with Wolves at Wolf Park Howl with Wolves at Wolf Park

Located near Lafayette, this unique sanctuary allows you to get up close with real wolves. 8. See Big Cats at Exotic Feline Rescue Center See Big Cats at Exotic Feline Rescue Center

Located in Center Point, it’s home to rescued lions, tigers, and leopards. 9. Visit Black Pine Animal Sanctuary Visit Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

This sanctuary in Albion rescues and cares for exotic animals in a safe, no-contact setting. 10. Pet Kangaroos at Wilstem Wildlife Park Pet Kangaroos at Wilstem Wildlife Park

Drive through animal encounters and pet kangaroos, giraffes, and sloths in French Lick. 11. See the World’s Largest Ball of Paint See the World’s Largest Ball of Paint

Yep, it’s real—and it’s in Alexandria, Indiana. 12. Visit the Pink Elephant in Fortville Visit the Pink Elephant in Fortville

Grab a photo with this kitschy roadside icon (bonus: it’s in front of a liquor store). 13. Find the Grave in the Middle of the Road Find the Grave in the Middle of the Road

A quirky historical marker in Amity—literally a gravestone between two lanes of traffic. 14. Track the Garfield Trail Track the Garfield Trail

Follow over a dozen statues of Garfield scattered throughout Grant County. 15. Hunt for the Beast of Busco Hunt for the Beast of Busco

Visit Churubusco, home of Indiana’s most legendary turtle monster sighting. 16. Go to the Indy 500/ Tour the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tour the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Whether you love racing or not, the IMS Museum and track tour are musts. 17. Visit the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Explore the childhood home of President Abraham Lincoln in Spencer County. 18. Explore the Indiana State Museum & IMAX Explore the Indiana State Museum & IMAX

Located in White River State Park, it’s packed with history, science, and culture. 19. Go Back in Time at Conner Prairie Go Back in Time at Conner Prairie

This immersive, interactive living history museum brings Indiana’s past to life. 20. Visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

The largest of its kind in the world—worth it at any age. 21. Discover the Eiteljorg Museum Discover the Eiteljorg Museum

Experience Western and Native American art in downtown Indy. 22. Step Inside the Indiana Medical History Museum Step Inside the Indiana Medical History Museum

This hidden gem offers a creepy-cool look at early medical science. 23. Wander the Ruins at Holliday Park Wander the Ruins at Holliday Park

See pieces of a New York skyscraper transformed into public art. 24. Climb to the Top of Monument Circle Climb to the Top of Monument Circle

Get panoramic views of downtown Indianapolis from the Soldiers & Sailors Monument. 25. Brave the Spiciest Shrimp Cocktail at St. Elmo Brave the Spiciest Shrimp Cocktail at St. Elmo

Only the bold survive this legendary appetizer. 26. Go Duckpin Bowling at Fountain Square Theatre Go Duckpin Bowling at Fountain Square Theatre

Step back in time with vintage lanes, live music, and old-school charm. 27. Swim with Dolphins at the Indianapolis Zoo Swim with Dolphins at the Indianapolis Zoo

Sign up for the Dolphin In-Water Adventure—the only one in the Midwest. 28. Tour the West Baden Springs Hotel Tour the West Baden Springs Hotel

This historic resort in French Lick feels like a European palace. 29. Celebrate Winter at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt Celebrate Winter at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt

One of the country’s best holiday markets—complete with ice skating and mulled wine. 30. Visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie Visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie

Get inspired by Indiana’s most famous painter and his happy little trees.