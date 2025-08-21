30 Must-Do Indiana Bucket List Adventures Before You Turn 30

If you’re under 30 and living in—or visiting—Indiana, there’s no better time to experience everything the Hoosier State has to offer.
From natural wonders to quirky roadside attractions, Indiana is full of unforgettable experiences.
Whether you’re chasing waterfalls or devouring the spiciest shrimp cocktail in the Midwest, this is your ultimate bucket list of 30 things to do in Indiana before you turn 30.
1. Hike Indiana Dunes National Park
Walk the dunes, swim in Lake Michigan, and explore over 50 miles of trails at Indiana’s only national park.
2. Chase Waterfalls at Clifty Falls State Park
This scenic park near Madison features rugged canyons and stunning waterfalls—perfect for an adventurous day trip.
3. Kayak at Eagle Creek Park
One of the largest city parks in the U.S., Eagle Creek offers kayaking, ziplining, and peaceful hiking trails.
4. Explore Redbird Off-Road State Recreation Area
Test your off-roading skills at this rugged, adrenaline-filled destination in Dugger, Indiana.
5. Visit Cataract Falls
See the largest waterfall by volume in the state at Lieber State Recreation Area.
6. Float down the River
Take a relaxing canoe or kayak trip down a scenic Indiana river.
7. Howl with Wolves at Wolf Park
Located near Lafayette, this unique sanctuary allows you to get up close with real wolves.
8. See Big Cats at Exotic Feline Rescue Center
Located in Center Point, it’s home to rescued lions, tigers, and leopards.
9. Visit Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
This sanctuary in Albion rescues and cares for exotic animals in a safe, no-contact setting.
10. Pet Kangaroos at Wilstem Wildlife Park
Drive through animal encounters and pet kangaroos, giraffes, and sloths in French Lick.
11. See the World’s Largest Ball of Paint
Yep, it’s real—and it’s in Alexandria, Indiana.
12. Visit the Pink Elephant in Fortville
Grab a photo with this kitschy roadside icon (bonus: it’s in front of a liquor store).
13. Find the Grave in the Middle of the Road
A quirky historical marker in Amity—literally a gravestone between two lanes of traffic.
14. Track the Garfield Trail
Follow over a dozen statues of Garfield scattered throughout Grant County.
15. Hunt for the Beast of Busco
Visit Churubusco, home of Indiana’s most legendary turtle monster sighting.
16. Go to the Indy 500/ Tour the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Whether you love racing or not, the IMS Museum and track tour are musts.
17. Visit the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial
Explore the childhood home of President Abraham Lincoln in Spencer County.
18. Explore the Indiana State Museum & IMAX
Located in White River State Park, it’s packed with history, science, and culture.
19. Go Back in Time at Conner Prairie
This immersive, interactive living history museum brings Indiana’s past to life.
20. Visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
The largest of its kind in the world—worth it at any age.
21. Discover the Eiteljorg Museum
Experience Western and Native American art in downtown Indy.
22. Step Inside the Indiana Medical History Museum
This hidden gem offers a creepy-cool look at early medical science.
23. Wander the Ruins at Holliday Park
See pieces of a New York skyscraper transformed into public art.
24. Climb to the Top of Monument Circle
Get panoramic views of downtown Indianapolis from the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
25. Brave the Spiciest Shrimp Cocktail at St. Elmo
Only the bold survive this legendary appetizer.
26. Go Duckpin Bowling at Fountain Square Theatre
Step back in time with vintage lanes, live music, and old-school charm.
27. Swim with Dolphins at the Indianapolis Zoo
Sign up for the Dolphin In-Water Adventure—the only one in the Midwest.
28. Tour the West Baden Springs Hotel
This historic resort in French Lick feels like a European palace.
29. Celebrate Winter at Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt
One of the country’s best holiday markets—complete with ice skating and mulled wine.
30. Visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie
Get inspired by Indiana’s most famous painter and his happy little trees.
