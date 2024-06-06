Listen Live
Food & Drink

3 Beverages to Avoid While Flying

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flying can be a mix of excitement and inconvenience, but one thing that often brightens the journey is the selection of snacks and drinks offered onboard. However, not all in-flight beverages are created equal, and some may come with more than just a splash of refreshment.

Join us as we dive into the three popular drinks you might want to think twice about ordering on your next flight. Based on expert insights and insider tips, this playlist will help you navigate your beverage choices and ensure a safer, more enjoyable travel experience. Buckle up and sip smart!

1. In-Flight Water

Stewardesses serving food and drinks to customer on the airplane during flight Source:Getty

Why to Skip It:

  • Airplane water tanks are cleaned and disinfected only four times a year or once a year with monthly testing for bacteria like coliform and E. coli.
  • A 2019 Hunter College study found many airlines may still provide unhealthy water despite regulations.
  • The EPA rarely penalizes airlines for violating drinking water safety rules.

Travel Tip:

  • Only drink water from sealed bottles or cans provided on the flight.
  • Airplanes are very dehydrating, so hydrate well before flying and consider using electrolytes.

2. Airplane Coffee

Close up shot of hands in protective gloves of flight attendant serving drinks to passengers on board. Traveling by airplane during Covid19 pandemic Source:Getty

Why to Skip It:

  • Coffee is made using the same tank water as the questionable in-flight water.
  • Viral videos and flight attendant anecdotes warn against consuming airplane coffee due to cleanliness concerns.

Travel Tip:

  • Buy your coffee at the airport terminal before boarding.

3. In-Flight Tea

Stewardesses serving food and drinks to customer on the airplane during flight Source:Getty

Why to Skip It:

  • Like coffee, tea is prepared with water from the airplane’s tank, raising the same health concerns.
  • Some flight attendants avoid drinking tea on flights due to potential bacteria in the water.

Travel Tip:

  • Enjoy a fresh cup of tea at the airport rather than onboard.
Trending
Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 28 items
Music

Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

bocca 18 items
Food & Drink

The Best Patios In Indianapolis

b's big bucks
Contests

B’s Big Bucks

Sports

What fans are paying to see Caitlin Clark play this season

The Beach Boys 25 items
Music

Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour

Stewardesses serving food and drinks to customer on the airplane during flight 3 items
Food & Drink

3 Beverages to Avoid While Flying

Shepherd Community pairing up for a food drive to provide people food!
Event

Volunteer Anytime This Year At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution Event!

Close up Couple lover holding hands together with love. Sweet heart boyfriend girlfriend dating engaged affection in love on honeymoon trip. Two people romantic relationship bonding happy lifestyle
Relationships

How to Get and Keep Getting What You Want in Your Relationship

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close