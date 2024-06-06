3 Beverages to Avoid While Flying

Flying can be a mix of excitement and inconvenience, but one thing that often brightens the journey is the selection of snacks and drinks offered onboard. However, not all in-flight beverages are created equal, and some may come with more than just a splash of refreshment.
Join us as we dive into the three popular drinks you might want to think twice about ordering on your next flight. Based on expert insights and insider tips, this playlist will help you navigate your beverage choices and ensure a safer, more enjoyable travel experience. Buckle up and sip smart!
1. In-Flight WaterSource:Getty
Why to Skip It:
- Airplane water tanks are cleaned and disinfected only four times a year or once a year with monthly testing for bacteria like coliform and E. coli.
- A 2019 Hunter College study found many airlines may still provide unhealthy water despite regulations.
- The EPA rarely penalizes airlines for violating drinking water safety rules.
Travel Tip:
- Only drink water from sealed bottles or cans provided on the flight.
- Airplanes are very dehydrating, so hydrate well before flying and consider using electrolytes.
2. Airplane CoffeeSource:Getty
Why to Skip It:
- Coffee is made using the same tank water as the questionable in-flight water.
- Viral videos and flight attendant anecdotes warn against consuming airplane coffee due to cleanliness concerns.
Travel Tip:
- Buy your coffee at the airport terminal before boarding.
3. In-Flight TeaSource:Getty
Why to Skip It:
- Like coffee, tea is prepared with water from the airplane’s tank, raising the same health concerns.
- Some flight attendants avoid drinking tea on flights due to potential bacteria in the water.
Travel Tip:
- Enjoy a fresh cup of tea at the airport rather than onboard.