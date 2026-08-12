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Simple home comfort tips that may help you sleep better include keeping the bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, and making your bed more comfortable. You should also reduce evening light and screen distractions, and create a simple wind-down routine.

HelpGuide.org reports that around 32.8% of adults don’t get enough sleep, and 50-70 million Americans experience sleep disorders or disturbances. In general, we need 7-9 hours of sleep for a healthy lifestyle, and poor-quality sleep can negatively impact your overall health.

The good news is that there are easy home comfort tips you can put into place to sleep better.

Keep the Bedroom Cool, Dark, and Quiet

Your bedroom environment can have a noticeable effect on how easily you settle down at night. For home comfort solutions, a slightly cool room may be more comfortable for sleep than a warm one, so adjust the thermostat, open a window when appropriate, or use a fan to improve airflow. You may also need maintenance, repair, or installation services from BobsAC.com.

Darkness can also create a stronger distinction between daytime and bedtime. Consider blackout curtains, an eye mask, or covering small sources of artificial light from electronics.

Noise is another common disruption, so use earplugs, a white-noise machine, or a steady fan to help create a more consistent sound environment.

How Can You Make Your Bed More Comfortable?

A main part of bedroom comfort is the bed itself, and small changes can make winding down feel much easier. Start with your pillow, since the wrong height or firmness can leave your neck feeling strained.

Your mattress also matters. It should provide enough support while still feeling comfortable in your usual sleeping position. If replacing your mattress isn’t practical, then get a suitable mattress topper to change how the surface feels.

Pay attention to your bedding, too. Use breathable sheets and lightweight blankets.

Reduce Evening Light and Screen Distractions

Bright light in the evening can make your bedroom feel more like daytime, so consider switching to softer, lower lighting during the hour or two before bed to improve sleep. Lamps or dimmable lights can create a calmer atmosphere, too.

Screens can also make it harder to mentally disconnect. Try putting your phone on “do not disturb” and keeping it away from your pillow.

How Can You Create a Simple Wind-Down Routine?

One of our best comfort tips is to have a predictable pre-bed routine. Instead of going straight from work, chores, or entertainment into bed, give yourself some time to slow down. This might mean:

Taking a warm shower

Reading a few pages of a book

Stretching gently

Listening to quiet music

Preparing your clothes for the following morning

Keeping the routine relatively consistent can also make it easier to associate these activities with sleep. The purpose is to create a transition between being active and getting ready to rest.

Try These Home Comfort Tips for Better Sleep

If you’re having trouble sleeping, then try a few of our home comfort tips. You’d be surprised at how much of a difference a few small changes make.

To find more helpful tips, keep reading our website.