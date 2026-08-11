Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Storm damage claims success starts before you call your insurer

Storm damage claims success begins before calling your insurer. Unveil top strategies to get prepared and secure your insurance benefits.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Storm damage claims success starts before you call your insurer
Pixabay.com royalty-free image #549678, 'storm, storm damage, roof, roof tiles, hurricane, thunderstorm, autumn storm, lightning strike, damage, insurance, storm damage, storm damage, storm damage, storm damage, storm damage, hurricane' uploaded by user Jan-Mallander, retrieved from https://pixabay.com/photos/storm-storm-damage-roof-roof-tiles-549678/ on February 5th, 2025. License details available at https://pixabay.com/en/service/terms/#usage – image is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 license

Storm damage preparation starts with documenting damage carefully, preserving evidence of the property’s conditions, and making a detailed inventory. It’s always better to be proactive in these cases than reactive. 

Severe storms are becoming more common, with 2023 having the most billion-dollar natural disaster events of any year-to-date, according to USAFacts.org. Are you prepared for these?

When a severe storm hits your home, the results can be devastating in so many ways. There could be fallen trees, a roof leak, or something worse. Whatever the case, if you live in an area that gets frequent storms or has extreme weather events regularly, it might be time to create a storm management plan for your home. 

Remember, storm damage claims success begins way before you put in your insurance claim. It starts with all of the steps you take to prepare for any storms that might be coming your home’s way. This pre-claim checklist is crucial for any homeowner in America right now. 

Safety Should Come First

Before documenting damage or inspecting a property, homeowners should make sure the area is safe.

Downed power lines, unstable structures, broken glass, standing water, and other hazards can create serious risks. If an area appears dangerous, homeowners should stay away and wait for qualified professionals to inspect it.

Protecting people should always take priority over documenting property damage.

Document Damage Carefully

Once it is safe, photographs and videos can provide valuable records of the property’s condition. Homeowners may want to document damaged:

  • Roofing
  • Siding
  • Windows
  • Doors
  • Fences
  • Landscaping
  • Interior areas
  • Personal belongings

Taking wide-angle photographs can show the overall condition of a property, while closer images can capture specific damage. Keeping the original files and organizing them by location or type of damage can make the information easier to review later or when filing insurance claims. 

Preserve Evidence Of The Property’s Condition

Homeowners should avoid making permanent repairs before an insurer has had an opportunity to inspect the damage when possible.

However, temporary measures may be necessary to prevent additional damage. For example, covering a damaged area or taking other reasonable steps to protect the property may be appropriate.

Homeowners should keep receipts for:

  • Emergency repairs
  • Temporary materials
  • Cleanup services
  • Other related expenses

Make A Detailed Inventory

Creating a written record of damaged or destroyed belongings can help homeowners remember important details when putting in property damage claims. The inventory may include:

  • Descriptions
  • Approximate purchase dates
  • Estimated values
  • Photographs
  • Receipts
  • Warranties
  • Other available documentation

Having this information organized before speaking with an insurer can make the claims process more efficient. Once your insurer approves your storm damage claims, it’s time to call in Owl Roofing to repair your roof. 

Keep Important Documents Accessible

Insurance policies can contain important information about:

  • Deductibles
  • Coverage limits
  • Exclusions
  • Deadlines
  • Claim procedures

Homeowners should review their policy and keep copies of relevant documents, correspondence, receipts, inspection reports, and repair estimates. Understanding the policy can help homeowners ask informed questions when discussing their claim.

Storm Damage Claims Success Starts Now

Don’t wait until you are ready to send in your storm damage claims to start preparing for any storm damage. The more prepared you are with paperwork, inventory, and more, the more successful your storm damage claim will be. 

Please check out related articles on our website for more. 

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Comments
Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Comments
Conner Prairie logo and text "Step into the story" against a background of trees and foliage.
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Connor Prairie

Comments
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Comments
2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Comments
24 Items
Lifestyle  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 20 Companies to Work for in Indianapolis in 2026

Comments
News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Under Extreme Heat Warning

Comments
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Sports Bar to Revive Former Scotty’s Brewhouse in Downtown Indy

Comments
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Tyrese Haliburton & Jade Jones Make It Courthouse Official

Comments
Events
A smiling man in sunglasses sitting on the hood of a vintage turquoise car in a grassy outdoor setting.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Don McLean

Comments
A man wearing a Zeppelin graphic t-shirt stands outdoors, and the same man in a later photo stands in a cluttered workshop or garage.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage: Sammy Kershaw and Craig Morgan

Comments
Comedy night event poster with comedians Sean Copeland, Annie, Nick Jordan, and JMV, held at Mad Hatter venue on September 12, tickets $15.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

SOLD OUT: B1057 Comedy Night

Comments
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

Comments
1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

Comments
More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

Comments
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

Comments
tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

Comments

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close