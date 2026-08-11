Storm damage claims success starts before you call your insurer

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Storm damage preparation starts with documenting damage carefully, preserving evidence of the property’s conditions, and making a detailed inventory. It’s always better to be proactive in these cases than reactive.

Severe storms are becoming more common, with 2023 having the most billion-dollar natural disaster events of any year-to-date, according to USAFacts.org. Are you prepared for these?

When a severe storm hits your home, the results can be devastating in so many ways. There could be fallen trees, a roof leak, or something worse. Whatever the case, if you live in an area that gets frequent storms or has extreme weather events regularly, it might be time to create a storm management plan for your home.

Remember, storm damage claims success begins way before you put in your insurance claim. It starts with all of the steps you take to prepare for any storms that might be coming your home’s way. This pre-claim checklist is crucial for any homeowner in America right now.

Safety Should Come First

Before documenting damage or inspecting a property, homeowners should make sure the area is safe.

Downed power lines, unstable structures, broken glass, standing water, and other hazards can create serious risks. If an area appears dangerous, homeowners should stay away and wait for qualified professionals to inspect it.

Protecting people should always take priority over documenting property damage.

Document Damage Carefully

Once it is safe, photographs and videos can provide valuable records of the property’s condition. Homeowners may want to document damaged:

Roofing

Siding

Windows

Doors

Fences

Landscaping

Interior areas

Personal belongings

Taking wide-angle photographs can show the overall condition of a property, while closer images can capture specific damage. Keeping the original files and organizing them by location or type of damage can make the information easier to review later or when filing insurance claims.

Preserve Evidence Of The Property’s Condition

Homeowners should avoid making permanent repairs before an insurer has had an opportunity to inspect the damage when possible.

However, temporary measures may be necessary to prevent additional damage. For example, covering a damaged area or taking other reasonable steps to protect the property may be appropriate.

Homeowners should keep receipts for:

Emergency repairs

Temporary materials

Cleanup services

Other related expenses

Make A Detailed Inventory

Creating a written record of damaged or destroyed belongings can help homeowners remember important details when putting in property damage claims. The inventory may include:

Descriptions

Approximate purchase dates

Estimated values

Photographs

Receipts

Warranties

Other available documentation

Having this information organized before speaking with an insurer can make the claims process more efficient. Once your insurer approves your storm damage claims, it’s time to call in Owl Roofing to repair your roof.

Keep Important Documents Accessible

Insurance policies can contain important information about:

Deductibles

Coverage limits

Exclusions

Deadlines

Claim procedures

Homeowners should review their policy and keep copies of relevant documents, correspondence, receipts, inspection reports, and repair estimates. Understanding the policy can help homeowners ask informed questions when discussing their claim.

Storm Damage Claims Success Starts Now

Don’t wait until you are ready to send in your storm damage claims to start preparing for any storm damage. The more prepared you are with paperwork, inventory, and more, the more successful your storm damage claim will be.

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