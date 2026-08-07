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Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season

Published on August 7, 2026
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Signia Hotel Rendering
Source: Ratio and Kite Realty Group Trust / Ratio and Kite Realty Group Trust

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis is humming with sound this week, driven by both world-class musical performances and major construction projects that are transforming the city’s skyline.

Inside Lucas Oil Stadium, 46 elite drum corps from around the globe are competing in Drum Corps International (DCI), which returns to Indianapolis for its 17th consecutive year. Featuring flutes, trumpets, saxophones, and drums, the three-day showcase culminates with Saturday’s championship night, expected to attract more than 20,000 fans.

For attendees, the event is a cherished family tradition.

“We’re expecting a good couple long days, but in it for the long haul and blow us away,” said Matt Olson, who is attending DCI with his family. “My daughter is going to age out in a couple years so we don’t know how many more years we have, so got to come.”

“Everything about it is just fabulous,” added Kim Olson. “I did marching band in high school and loved it, and watching my granddaughter do it is fabulous. It’s so much fun.”

Outside the stadium, the sound of music gives way to heavy construction equipment. The 38-story Signia by Hilton hotel is rapidly taking shape and is expected to open to guests this December. The 800-room property will expand directly into the Indiana Convention Center, providing essential room capacity to attract and retain major conventions. Gen Con, which set record attendance figures earlier this month, has already announced plans to expand into the new hotel next year.

Key downtown developments currently underway include:

Georgia Street Revamp: The Capital Improvement Board announced that the Georgia Street project will be completed in September.

Signia by Hilton: The 800-room, 38-story hotel will open in December.

Ritz-Carlton Hotel: Located further down Georgia Street near Gainbridge Fieldhouse, this development is slated for completion in early 2028.

“It’s incredible the amount of work that they have to put into this and the quality of shows that they can put out,” Matt Olson noted.

When major events return next year, downtown Indianapolis will offer a completely transformed landscape built to support massive crowds.

Downtown Indy Prepares for Major Upgrades During Busy Event Season was originally published on wibc.com

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