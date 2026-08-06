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Nearly 20 Sheep Escape after Crash on I-465 in Indy

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465

Nearly 20 sheep escaped onto I-465 following a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Highway with multiple lanes, vehicles, and emergency responders on the scene.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 20 sheep escaped onto I-465 following a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided with two semis near Keystone Avenue around 3:30. The sheep escaped from the pickup and ran across the highway.

“That created a traffic issue for a short time,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said. “Some quick-thinking motorists actually utilized their cars to create a corral, and they were able to corral the sheep into an area.”

One sheep was injured, but no people were hurt.

Three lanes were closed between Westfield Boulevard and Meridian Street while crews cleaned up the scene and loaded the sheep onto a new trailer. INDOT says all lanes have reopened.

State police are investigating what caused the crash.

Sheep Escape After Crash on I-465 was originally published on wibc.com

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