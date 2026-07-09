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‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer: Bonnie Tyler Dies at 75

Published on July 9, 2026

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Bonnie Tyler
Source: Eric Robert / Getty

Bonnie Tyler, the legendary Welsh singer best known for her global smash hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has died at the age of 75. The beloved performer passed away in a hospital in Portugal, bringing to a close a remarkable career that spanned more than five decades and left an undeniable mark on the music industry.

Tyler rose to international fame with her unmistakable raspy voice and a string of chart-topping hits that defined the late 1970s and 1980s. While she recorded numerous successful songs throughout her career, it was “Total Eclipse of the Heart” that cemented her status as a global music icon. The epic power ballad became a No. 1 hit in multiple countries and has remained one of the most enduring songs in pop music history.

More than four decades after its release, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” continues to captivate new generations of listeners. The timeless anthem has surpassed 1 billion streams, regularly trends during solar eclipses, and remains a staple on radio playlists, television, films, and social media.

Throughout her career, Tyler earned three Grammy Award nominations and enjoyed success across Europe, North America, and beyond. She also proudly represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest, further showcasing her enduring appeal to international audiences.

Known for her passionate performances and unmistakable vocal style, Tyler built a loyal fan base that followed her throughout decades of touring and recording. Her influence reached far beyond the charts, inspiring countless artists with her distinctive sound and emotional delivery.

News of Tyler’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians celebrating a career filled with unforgettable music. Although she is gone, her songs—and especially “Total Eclipse of the Heart”—will continue to introduce future generations to one of pop music’s most iconic voices.

Bonnie Tyler leaves behind a lasting musical legacy that transcends generations. Her unforgettable performances, timeless recordings, and unmistakable voice ensure that her place in music history will never fade.

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