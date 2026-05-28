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Men's College Hoops: Indiana to Face Syracuse in November...

Men’s College Hoops: Indiana to Face Syracuse in November at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on May 28, 2026

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Indiana vs Syracuse
Source: Indiana Hoosier Men’s Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball program will battle the Syracuse Orange on Monday November 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tickets will be available through Gainbridge Fieldhouse beginning on Thursday June 4.

“I think the non-conference schedule for us will bring about some good early tests for us,” said Indiana Hoosier Head Men’s Basketball Coach Darian DeVries in front of reporters on Wednesday.

The matchup will be the eighth between the Hoosiers and the Orange. Indiana claimed the first meeting by a score of 74-73 in the 1987 NCAA Championship game (March 30, 1987). Syracuse has won the last six contests, including a 61-50 result in the 2013 NCAA Sweet Sixteen (March 28, 2013).

Syracuse is coming off a 15-17 season where they did not make the NCAA Tournament. They have a new head coach in Gerry McNamara. DeVries led Indiana to an 18-14 season in his first year with Indiana and they narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

“I think we’ll have some great early tests that will kind of show us where we are at,” said DeVries.

Indiana also plays Kentucky on Friday November 20th.

Complete Sports Management, the group putting on the event, is an all-encompassing sports events and marketing agency whose core capabilities include the creation of sporting events globally, event management, sponsorship, and hospitality packages. A global brand with a personal touch, Complete Sports Management is responsible for the creation of top-tier sporting events, including the Battle 4 Atlantis Basketball Tournament and the Bahamas Bowl, college football’s longest running international FBS bowl game.

Men’s College Hoops: Indiana to Face Syracuse in November at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was originally published on wibc.com

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