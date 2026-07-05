Listen Live
Close
Local

How Tourism Boosts Indiana's Economic Growth

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana’s Economic Growth

Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana's hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

Published on July 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
Source: GummyBone / Getty

STATEWIDE — Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana’s hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

The most recent data shows the state has welcomed over 80 million visitors in 2024. That’s nearly a 2% increase from the year before. Those visitors spent an average of $23 each during their stays.

“We’re bringing in other people’s money,” Indiana Destination Development Corporation Interim Amy Howell said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “It’s not residents’ money that’s being spent on tourism promotion. It’s other people’s money. The people that are staying 50+ miles away are considered travelers by the U.S. Travel Association. We’re bringing that money into our communities, and that’s the economic impact.

Howell says the state of Hoosier tourism is surging.

“We’ve been on the upswing the past few years,” she said. “COVID really brought to light our natural resources in our state parks. We got our national park finally. People are really taking notice that they want to come to Indiana, not just for a place to visit, but a place to work, to live, go to school, you name it.”

Howell points to the Indiana Dunes National Park designation as a big get for northwest Indiana.

“It’s the number one tourism destination in our state,” she added. “People flock there. It doesn’t hurt that it’s on the border, so you get visitors from Chicago, Detroit, and Ohio.”

Howell says the challenge is maintaining growth while neighboring states with larger budgets target the same consumers.

“We are very similar to our bordering states, so we have to market to them what is different,” she said. “We talk that we have a national park, the resort community of French Lick, the Pete Dye Golf Trail around the state.”

Howell added travelers want active experiences rather than traditional sightseeing.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana is one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. The park is investing over $20 million to build its newest ride, the Cannonball Water Coaster.

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana’s Economic Growth was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Storms Expected to Follow the Heat in Indiana

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

Sunset on Lake Monroe in Indiana
15 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Public Lakes In Indiana

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

close up American flag waving in the wind against sunset. outdoor background for 4th of July, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, Celebrate USA, American President Election
8 Items
Entertainment  |  Hannah Fink

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

July Fourth Cookout Costs Fall for Hoosiers

Events
Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

Carb Day 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close