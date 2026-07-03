Listen Live
Close
Trending
‘All-American’ Playlist For The 4th of July Read Full Story →
Local

Indiana's Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

If you're going to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, watch out for rain chances. Forecasters say a Heat Advisory will also soon replace the Extreme Heat Warning and runs through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Published on July 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Friday's Severe Weather Threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for downbursts and microbursts across central Indiana, with highest local risk of tornadoes, hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and flooding from 7 PM to 1 AM.
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the Extreme Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Friday night. A Heat Advisory replaces it afterward and runs through 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

“The reason for that is because temperatures aren’t going to be quite as warm for Saturday,” Andrew White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says. “We also have the potential for thunderstorms, which might provide some relief from the heat.”

White explains the peak heat index you should look out for is generally between 98 to 105 across the state.

“The heat index is just a combination of the temperature and humidity in the air,” he added. “Anytime that we are very humid, it feels much warmer than it may actually be, so it’s just a way to try and quantify that.”

Forecasters also predicted a chance for showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening. The biggest chance is in northern Indiana, according to meteorologists. That’s where they say the greatest threat for severe weather exists. The National Weather Service says Friday’s threats are damaging winds and isolated flooding.

Higher storm coverage is expected for the Fourth of July, so if you’re heading out to see fireworks, be careful.

“It may start more towards 2 to 3:00,” White says. “We’re generally at a 40 to 50% chance of rain during that 9 to 11:00 window in the evening.”

White says rain coverage will be fairly even across Indiana, but the highest chance is in the northern part of the state. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather for central and southern portions of Indiana on Independence Day. White added damaging winds are the main threat.

Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

A man in a black suit holds a Grammy award while posing with a woman in a red dress at an awards show.
B's Indy Blogs  |  Nick Cottongim

Sean Copeland’s Unforgettable Nashville Moment with Taylor Swift

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Storms Expected to Follow the Heat in Indiana

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Best Outdoor Games To Play In The Summer

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

14 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The All-Time Tallest Women in WNBA History

Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display in the night sky.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close