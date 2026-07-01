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NWS: Storms Expected to Follow the Heat in Indiana

Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 across Indiana through at least Friday.

Published on July 1, 2026

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Extreme heat warning graphic with "DO" and "DON'T" lists and maximum heat index forecast.
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Extreme heat continues to affect Indiana, but storms are likely to follow this weekend.

Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 across Indiana through at least Friday. The entire state remains under an extreme heat warning through at least Thursday.

“There is some chance for some showers and storms on Friday, so the confidence on the extreme heat for Friday is not quite as high as it is for the next two days,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White says those chances of rain filter into the weekend too, but they’ll know more about that as the weekend gets closer.

“We do have a marginal risk of severe weather for the northern half of Indiana on Friday. There’s no official risks after that, but we are looking at the potential for strong storms for both Saturday and Sunday,” said White.

Even when it cools down, White says it will still be quite warm, so this isn’t the time to get complacent.

“We really want to just be prepared for this heat. Each day that stress does continue to be an issue for people that are working outdoors. Check on your neighbors too, especially those that have additional needs,” said White.

White also weighed in briefly on the flooding.

“You know, this time of the year, anytime we have these slow moving thunderstorms, flooding is always going to be a concern, but we’re expecting any flooding to be generally fairly isolated with these thunderstorms,” said White.

NWS: Storms Expected to Follow the Heat in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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