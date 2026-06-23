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Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

Published on June 22, 2026

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WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever trailed by as many as 16 points, but came back to beat the Phoenix Mercury Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 86-77.

Indiana trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and at one point they were behind 19-3. By halftime, though, they tied the game up at 41-41.

They outscored the Mercury 30-11 in the third quarter to create the necessary separation to win. Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Fever in scoring. Kelsey Mitchell had 22 points followed by Monique Billings who finished with a double double (14 points and 10 rebounds). Aliyah Boston also came close to getting a double double (eight points and nine rebounds).

Indiana outrebounded Phoenix 39-30, but the Mercury outscored Indiana in the paint 40-26.

The Fever made 29% of their three-pointers while the Mercury only hit 20% from three-point range.

In the loss, Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper with 20 points.

The Fever improve to 10-7 on the year while the Mercury dropped to 5-13.

The Fever and Mercury play each other again Wednesday night at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77 was originally published on wibc.com

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