Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 16 Toronto Tempo at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever won their fourth game in a row Tuesday night by dominating the Toronto Tempo 113-91.

The Fever led by as many as 24 and they shot 52% from the field. They also outrebounded the Tempo 43-27.

Indiana led 53-50 at halftime and outscored Toronto 60-41 in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 27 points followed by Sophie Cunningham with 24 and Caitlin Clark with 21 points and 14 assists.

Aliyah Boston also had a double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Laura Juskaite was Toronto’s leading scorer with 19 points. This contest was a part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, which is an annual in‑season tournament held June 1–17, with the 2026 championship scheduled for June 30. It features the top teams from each conference competing for a $500,000 prize pool and over $200,000 in community‑impact donations. The Fever finished second in the Commissioner’s Cup standings in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever improved to 9-5 with the victory. They play the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at 7:30 pm. You can hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
20 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Prioritizing Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Woman with cell phone at train station
Relationships  |  Sean Copeland

10 ‘Acceptable’ Reasons to Make a Phone Call in 2024

Local  |  John Herrick

Frustrated Fever Fall to Portland, Caitlin Clark With Six Points

Local  |  Staff

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

Events
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440, with fireworks display over a city skyline.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience, September 24th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Neil Diamond Experience

1200x630_StandByMe_2026_Regional_OldNationalCentre_0613.jpg
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Stand By Me: The Film and Its Stars 40 Years Later

More Straight No Chaser Shows Near Indianapolis, IN
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Straight No Chaser

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

tickets to see The Disco Circus, Friday, May 29th at Hendricks Live in Plainfield, Indiana!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Disco Circus

tickets to see Little River Band, November 13th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Little River Band

enter for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to see Sesame Street Live, Sunday, November 1st at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sesame Street LIVE

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close