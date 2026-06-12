Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles

The Indiana Fever’s stars rewrote the record books Thursday night. Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to post 30-point double-doubles in the same game, powering Indiana past the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime on June 11, 2026.

Boston led the way with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Clark added 32 points and 10 assists. For Clark, it marked her third career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, the most in league history. For Boston, it was the second 30-point double-double of her career.

The Fever appeared in control late in regulation, but Chicago refused to fold. Skylar Diggins drilled a long 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining to tie the score and force overtime.

In the extra period, Boston answered. Her go-ahead jumper from the free-throw line put Indiana ahead, and Kelsey Mitchell followed with a fast-break layup to stretch the advantage. Clark was perfect when it mattered most, finishing 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.

RELATED | 10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

Chicago managed just 1-for-8 shooting from the field in overtime, unable to keep pace down the stretch.

Sydney Taylor carried the Sky with 30 points, knocking down nine of her first 10 shots through three quarters. Diggins chipped in 21 points in the loss.

Love B 105.7? Get more! Join the B 105.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The win lifted Indiana to 7-5 on the season, with both Fever stars cementing their place in WNBA history together.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History | First Pair of Teammates to Post 30-Point Double-Doubles was originally published on 1075thefan.com