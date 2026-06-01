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Reliving Serena Williams' 10 Most Iconic Career Moments

Reliving Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments

There has never been anyone quite like Serena Williams. From a teenager with a rocket serve and something to prove, to the most decorated and decorated tennis player the women's game has ever seen.

Published on June 1, 2026

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  • Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion, dominated women's tennis for over 2 decades.
  • Her career was defined by unparalleled fire, comebacks, and ability to perform under pressure.
  • Serena's iconic moments include winning her first Grand Slam at 17, completing the Career Grand Slam, and the 2018 US Open controversy.
2022 US Open - Day 5
Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Reliving Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments

Sheeees Baaaack – Serena Williams Announces Tennis Comeback After Nearly 4 Years Away

There has never been anyone quite like Serena Williams. From a teenager with a rocket serve and something to prove, to the most decorated and decorated tennis player the women’s game has ever seen.

Over the course of her career, she claimed 23 Grand Slam singles titles, spent 319 weeks ranked world number one, and added 14 major doubles titles to a résumé that left the rest of the sport simply trying to keep up.

But the numbers, as staggering as they are, don’t fully capture what made Serena special. It was the fire. The comebacks. The way she seemed to play her best tennis precisely when the stakes were highest and the doubters were loudest.

She sits among the likes of Brady, Jordan, and Phelps as one of the rarefied few to conquer their sport with dominance and sustained success.

Take a look below as we Relive Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments.

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1999 US Open

Winning Her First Grand Slam at just 17 years old, defeating Martina Hingis to announce herself to the world.

2002 Wimbledon Final

Becoming World No. 1 by defeating Venus in straight sets, stepping out of her sister’s shadow for good.

2003 Australian Open

Completing the Career Grand Slam by winning all four major titles, cementing her place among the all-time greats.

2007 Wimbledon

The Comeback after years of injuries and personal tragedy, returning to win the title and silence every doubter.

2012 London Olympics

The Golden Slam becoming the first player in history to hold all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold simultaneously in both singles and doubles.

2013 French Open

Reclaiming Roland Garros after an 11-year drought, proving she could win on every surface at the highest level.

2015 Australian Open

Serena Slam 2.0 holding all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in her career.

2017 Australian Open

23rd Grand Slam Title becoming the all-time Grand Slam singles record holder in the Open Era — while eight weeks pregnant.

2018 US Open Final

even in defeat, her fierce stand against the chair umpire sparked a global conversation about double standards in sport.

2022 US Open

The Farewell a tearful, triumphant goodbye in New York, the city where it all began, closing the book on the greatest career in tennis history.

Reliving Serena Williams’ 10 Most Iconic Career Moments was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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