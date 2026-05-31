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Frustrated Fever Fall to Portland, Caitlin Clark With Six Points

Published on May 30, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Portland Fire
Source: Ali Gradischer / Getty

PORTLAND, OR.–The Portland Fire led by as many as 26 points on their way to a 100-84 win over the Indiana Fever Saturday night at the Moda Center.

In the process, the Fire held Fever guard Caitlin Clark to six points and six assists. Clark was in foul trouble as well. She ended up with five fouls.

The Fire shot 51% from the field and 39% from three-point range. The Fever, on the other hand, shot 41% from the field and 23% from three-point range.

Megan Gustafson led Portland in scoring with 22 points. She was one of five players on the Fire who scored in double figures.

Indiana was led by Aliyah Boston with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell had 17, Sophie Cunningham scored 15, and Makayla Timpson ended up with 11.

The game had more than 19,000 people in attendance and it was a sellout.

The Fever are now 4-4 with the loss and 1-2 on the road. They are back in action to play Atlanta on Thursday night at 7 pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Frustrated Fever Fall to Portland, Caitlin Clark With Six Points was originally published on wibc.com

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