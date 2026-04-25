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Indy Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup

Published on April 24, 2026

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Hoosiers not only love beer, but we’re also officially some of the best at making it!

At the 2026 World Beer Cup, often dubbed the “Olympics of Beer,” five Indiana breweries rose to international prominence, bringing home an impressive haul of medals across multiple categories.

Leading the charge was Indy’s own Bier Brewery and Taproom, which clinched a gold medal in the Rye Beer category with their Roggenschnizzle.

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Not far behind, fellow Indianapolis staple Sun King Brewery secured a silver medal for its bold Emergency Tequila Barrel Aged Tart Kit, recognized in the American-style sour and wood- or barrel-aged sour beer category.

Beyond the capital city, other Indiana brewers proved the state’s depth of talent. Three Floyds Brewing in Munster captured gold for its Floyds Deluxe in the American-style lager category, beating out 76 competitors. Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville earned gold for Deduction, a standout Belgian-style Dubbel, while Moontown Brewing Co. in Whitestown triumphed with Cecilia, winning the Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale category against a staggering 116 entries.

Together, these wins underscore Indiana’s growing reputation as a powerhouse in the craft beer world. From experimental sours to classic European styles, the state’s brewers are not just keeping pace—they’re setting it. We’ll cheers to that!

Indy Breweries Win Big at World Beer Cup was originally published on wibc.com

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