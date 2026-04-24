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IU's Fernando Mendoza Goes #1 to Las Vegas Raiders

IU’s Fernando Mendoza Goes #1 to Las Vegas Raiders

Published on April 23, 2026

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2026 NFL Scouting Combine - Portraits
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

PITTSBURGH, PA.–Former Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza was selected with the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

“The last five months have been such a blessing by God. I’m just so eager to get to the next level,” said Mendoza to ESPN’s Taylor McGregor at his home in Florida.

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record and a National Championship victory in January over the Miami Hurricanes. He also was the first player in the history of Indiana Hoosier football to win the Heisman Trophy. It was also the first championship in the history of Indiana football.

He is also the fourth quarterback in the history of college football to win the National Championship, the Heisman Trophy, and be the #1 overall pick. The other three were Cam Newton (2011), Jameis Winston (2015), and Joe Burrow (2020).

Mendoza was with his family in Florida when before the pick was made. A watch party was also held at Mendoza’s high school (Christopher Columbus High School in Miami).

For the 2025 season, Mendoza also was the AP College Football Player of the Year. Among his other honors include the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and first team All-Big Ten.

One man that Mendoza has said he looks up to is seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is a 10% owner of the Raiders.

IU’s Fernando Mendoza Goes #1 to Las Vegas Raiders was originally published on wibc.com

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