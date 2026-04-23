Listen Live
Close
Local

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Broad Ripple
Source: Instagram / other

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. – A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future.

One of Indianapolis’s most recognizable neighborhoods will be going through a redesign. The new design for Broad Ripple will include more walk-able trails, public space, and stronger ties to the White River corridor.

The Broad Ripple Village Association has released concept designs that show potential changes to streets, pedestrian areas, and gathering spaces intended to improve safety, support local businesses, and create a more cohesive village experience. The plans also highlight expanded green space, redesigned intersections, and improved connections to nearby trails and parks.

The proposal is part of an ongoing long-range planning effort shaped by community input and design studies aimed at balancing growth with preservation of Broad Ripple’s historic character and cultural identity. The neighborhood, known for its restaurants, nightlife, and access to the Monon Trail, has long been a focal point for redevelopment discussions in Indianapolis.

Authorities involved in the process say the renderings are not final but represent early concepts that will continue to evolve through public feedback and additional meetings. The master plan is intended to serve as a guide for future development decisions over the coming years, shaping how residents and visitors move through and experience the district.

If implemented, the vision would significantly reshape Broad Ripple’s core while attempting to maintain its identity as a lively, walkable urban village.

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Popular
Wanderlust. Happy traveler in hat enjoying car trip leaning out of window.
11 Items
Travel  |  Editorial Staff

Best Day Trips & Weekend Getaways from Indianapolis

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests  |  Editorial Staff

Sean’s Tough Trivia! – Win Tickets

20 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Indiana

Loving couple at the beach celebrating their engagement!!
100 Items
B's Indy Blogs  |  Hannah Fink

Top 100 Proposal Cities in the U.S.

The Masters - Practice Day One
Food & Drink  |  Hannah Fink

7 Famous Masters Golf Tournament Recipes You Can Make at Home

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Population Growth Surpasses Neighboring States

Flashing police lights
Television  |  Sean Copeland

True Crime in Indiana: 4 Chilling Documentaries You Need to Watch

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

2026 WWD Style Awards - Inside
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Celebrities Celebrating Milestone Birthdays in 2026

Events
tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sombr

tickets to see Sombr with Dove Cameron and Hannah Jadagu, Friday, November 6th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse AND a pair of tickets to see Giselle, April 17th at Clowes Memorial Hall!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Giselle

Get tickets to see Howard Jones with special guests Wang Chung, The English Beat and Modern English, Friday, August 7th at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Howard Jones

tickets to see Maren Morris, Wednesday, April 15th at Brown County Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Maren Morris

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Myles Smith

tickets to see Chelsea Handler, Saturday, April 11th at Old National Centre AND a pair of tickets to see Myles Smith, June 23rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Chelsea Handler

tickets to see Michael Feinstein, April 17th at the Payne and Mencias Palladium!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Michael Feinstein

Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Benson Boone

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close