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Drivers Put Up Street Signs to Begin Indy 500 Festivities

A few IndyCar drivers, including last year's Indy 500 winner Alex Palou, installed street signs with their last names on them on Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on April 22, 2026

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IndyCar driver Alex Palou (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of May is nearly here and a few IndyCar drivers helped the city with one of the many traditions that lead up to the Indianapolis 500.

From Chip Ganassi Racing, drivers Scott Dixon, Kyffin Simpson, and last year’s winner Alex Palou installed street signs with their last names on them on Monument Circle in downtown Indy. Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard also participated in putting up the first signs to commemorate the race.

Palou, a four-time series champion, is looking forward to flipping the calendar over into May.

“Starting with the signs, it’s the first tradition that kind of kicks off the month of May for us,” Palou said Tuesday.

In Palou’s six Indy 500 appearances, he’s had five Top 10 finishes. The 29-year-old Spaniard has won the last two races on the IndyCar schedule.

22-year veteran Scott Dixon said after all these years, it’s still special to participate in every one of the race’s festivities.

“All of these traditions, I think, just enable the community to come out here and kick off the month,” said Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner. “All of this is fun for us, and it’s kind of the lead-in to kicking it off.”

Simpson can feel the excitement already, being in Indianapolis with the number of days winding down to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

“It was cool driving into the city and seeing the big ‘This is May’ on the Marriott,” he said. “It just really feels like that time of year.”

Also happening on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum pulled away the drape over Palou’s winning car in the 2025 race.

“To have this space for me and to know that we won this huge race, it just feels incredible,” said Palou, who is also the current championship points leader.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 24. Drivers will first take on the IMS road course on Saturday, May 9.

Drivers Put Up Street Signs to Begin Indy 500 Festivities was originally published on wibc.com

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