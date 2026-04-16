First RJ Williams Scholarship Awarded to Local Student-Athlete

Source: RJ’s Legacy of Purpose and Protection Foundation, Inc / RJ’s Legacy of Purpose and Protection Foundation, Inc

INDIANAPOLIS — The disappearance and death of 16-year-old Robert “RJ” Williams Jr. in December 2025 was a tragedy that gripped the Indianapolis community for 17 long days. Today, his mother, Katania Williams, is ensuring that her son’s name is no longer associated only with loss, but with the protection and empowerment of youth who navigate the same world RJ did.

Katania has officially started RJ’s Legacy of Purpose and Protection Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit initiative dedicated to supporting students with mental health and developmental diagnoses.

“RJ was known for his compassion, strength, and unwavering belief that everyone deserves to be treated equally,” Katania said. “He was a protector—someone who stood up for others, worked hard, and led with kindness and integrity.”

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A Story of Resilience: The First Recipient

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the foundation’s mission became a reality. Before a varsity baseball game at Heritage Christian High School, Katania stood on the diamond to award the very first RJ Williams Scholarship to Hughie Baker.

Baker, a fifth-year senior at Lutheran High School, embodies the exact spirit Katania says her son possessed. Over the last five years, Baker attended three local high schools and faced significant adversity, including a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and severe physical and verbal bullying that forced him to leave a previous school.

Despite a hostile environment created by former teammates and coaches, Baker persevered. He will graduate this spring with a GPA exceeding 4.0 and head to the University of Indianapolis this fall. There, he plans to study sports broadcasting and play baseball—potentially becoming the only student-athlete with autism on an NCAA roster in a team sport.

“Huey’s story touched me so much,” Katania shared. “He did not let his mental health discourage him the same way RJ didn’t. This is the type of person RJ would want to help.”

Bridging the Gap for “Forgotten” Youth

The foundation’s focus is specific and intentional. It targets youth diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, PTSD, and emotional dysregulation—challenges that RJ himself managed with a “charismatic and resilient” heart.

However, Katania notes that the support isn’t limited to traditional academics.

“The scholarship doesn’t always have to be academic. It may be they want to go to trade school or they need assistance with buying clothes so they can go to work. Or maybe the parents can’t afford certain therapeutic services… we would like to be able to step in and assist with that.”

The inaugural presentation was a heavy-hitting community effort, featuring Randy Lewandowski, President of the Indianapolis Indians, and Al Ready, Head Baseball Coach at the University of Indianapolis.

RJ Always Said He Was Going to Be Famous

For Katania, every scholarship awarded is a way to give RJ the future he was working toward before his life was cut short. RJ was a student-athlete at Purdue Polytechnic High School, a wrestler known for having “the most heart” on the mat.

“RJ always said he was going to be famous,” Katania said with a smile. “So this is his way of being famous. He’s giving back, he’s protecting, making sure that others can have the future that they want since he couldn’t have the future that he had planned for himself.”

While the foundation is in its early stages, the impact is already being felt. Katania asks for “grace” as the organization finalizes its website and official application process, but the message to the community is clear: No child should have to fight their battles alone.

How to Connect

Until the foundation’s official website is launched, those interested in learning more, donating, or inquiring about future scholarships are encouraged to reach out to Katania Williams directly via .

“We believe this story is not only one of profound loss, but also one of hope, advocacy, and the urgent need to create safe, supportive environments for our youth.”

First RJ Williams Scholarship Awarded to Local Student-Athlete was originally published on wibc.com