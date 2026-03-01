Source: IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS–For 29 times this season, an opponent would try to beat the Center Grove Trojan girls basketball team. Center Grove answered the call all 29 times and capped off an undefeated season with a 56-53 win over the Norwell Knights in the 4A IHSAA girls basketball State Finals Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Norwell led for more than 24 minutes of the game, but the Trojans held Norwell scoreless for much of the fourth quarter. After trailing the Knights by as many as 11, the Trojans pulled ahead by as many as 10 and held off a late surge from the Knights to emerge victorious.

Leading the way for the Trojans was Gracyn Gilliard with 23 points, six steals, nine rebounds, and three assists. She’s headed to Davidson College next season and is a strong candidate for Miss Basketball.

Vanessa Rosswurm had 22 points for Norwell to go along with seven rebounds and two assists, but the Trojan defense forced her into turning it over eight times.

It is the first girls basketball state championship for Center Grove since 1996. They are also the first girls basketball team in the state to go undefeated since 2013 when Bedford North Lawrence went 28-0.

Bellmont won the 3A championship over Roncalli 55-46. That’s the first girls basketball championship for Bellmont. Eastern (Pekin) took the 2A championship by defeating Oak Hill 50-32. It’s the second girls basketball title for Eastern and their first since 2017. In 1A, Borden defeated Fremont 51-31. Borden has now won back-to-back state championships.

Center Grove Girls Basketball Goes 29-0, Wins 4A Crown was originally published on wibc.com