Young People Say This Improves Attention and Lowers Stress

Some young people are participating in a new trend where they’re deliberately experiencing boredom. Intentional boredom refers to deliberately doing nothing — no phone, no music, no podcast, no screen, no background noise, no distractions.

Many Gen Z-ers say our constant digital stimulation has shrunk attention spans. For some, it’s almost automatic: if your hands or brain are free — you reach for the phone. Experts compare it to meditation or mindfulness techniques — arguing that forced boredom can help the brain reset, and improve concentration, memory, and creativity over time.

Some who commit say they feel less anxious and more present in everyday life… not to mention a psychological “reset” of sorts – giving your brain a break from dopamine-driven stimulation (social media, constant alerts), giving yourself space to think or just be.

In a world where almost everything asks for our attention — social media, streaming, notifications — maybe the hardest move is to do nothing at all. That’s the allure of “deliberate boredom.” It’s not flashy. It doesn’t demand productivity. It’s simply a pause. A moment to breathe. A chance to feel — without consuming.

Could you go one hour sometime over the holidays without a phone, music, or screens — and just sit (or walk) quietly with your thoughts? What happens if you let boredom (or nothingness) sit in instead of scrolling? You don’t have to post about it. Just do it. And see what changes.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.