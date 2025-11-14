Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is modernizing its fleet with the addition of Dodge Durangos and Ford Mustang GTs, aiming to enhance visibility and safety on the roads.

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Find Free Food Near you - Hoosiers in Indianapolis
Indiana State Police upgrading cruisers with new Durangos and Mustangs

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs

The Indiana State Police (ISP) is modernizing its fleet with the addition of Dodge Durangos and Ford Mustang GTs, aiming to enhance visibility and safety on the roads.

The new vehicles feature a retro-inspired blue-and-white design, reminiscent of ISP’s 1960s patrol cars, and are equipped with advanced technology like in-car cameras, radar systems, and push bumpers.

The Durangos will gradually replace the older Dodge Chargers, while the high-performance Mustangs are being deployed to combat aggressive driving and street racing.

ISP Superintendent Anthony Scott described the rollout as a “bridge to the future,” blending tradition with innovation.

The Mustangs, assigned to experienced troopers, are designed to deter reckless driving and improve road safety.

This fleet upgrade is part of a multi-year initiative to modernize ISP’s vehicles, with the new designs expected to make troopers more visible and effective in their duties.

Indiana State Police Unveils New Fleet Of Durangos And Mustangs was originally published on wibc.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
phone app
Listen Live

Access B 105.7 From Your Phone!

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Sean's Tough Trivia
Contests

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Enter To Win A Free Pass To The Christmas Nights Of Lights!
Contests

Enter to Win: Christmas Nights of Lights

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Events

Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
Contests

Win FRONT ROW Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets!

B's Indy Blogs

Indiana ranks #8 for Halloween spirit in the U.S.

Local

Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times 2025

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close