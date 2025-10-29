Listen Live
Indy Zoo Tortoises Turn Up in Cardboard Box at Falls Park

Published on October 29, 2025

Zoo tortoises
Source: Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

PENDLETON, Ind — Two rare tortoises stolen from the Indianapolis Zoo earlier this month were found alive and unharmed Tuesday afternoon in Falls Park, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 4 p.m., visitors walking near the park’s museum spotted a cardboard box with a paper plate on top and a note referencing the zoo. Inside were the missing Egyptian and Northern Spider tortoises. Pendleton police responded within minutes and took custody of the animals.

Zoo staff later confirmed the tortoises’ identities by scanning their microchips.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been named, and authorities have not released further details.

The case is being handled by Capitol Police with assistance from the Pendleton Police Department, FBI, USDA Office of Inspector General, and the Indianapolis Zoo.

Indy Zoo Tortoises Turn Up in Cardboard Box at Falls Park was originally published on wibc.com

