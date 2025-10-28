Listen Live
If Happiness Feels Elusive, Read This

Published on October 28, 2025

Source: Ina Yarashevich / Getty

If you’ve ever told yourself… “I’ll be happy once things fall into place” – keep reading…

The mistake in that statement is waiting for happiness instead of practicing it.  Life is too uncertain for a strategy like that to work.  Delaying happiness until all your ducks are in a row means it will never happen, because all your ducks will never be in a row.  Happiness is a practice, not a destination.  That might sound soft and fluffy, but it’s actually a powerful shift. Practicing happiness means you stop waiting for the storm to pass and start finding good things even when it’s raining. It’s less about a flawless future and more about small, quiet wins in the present:

  • That first sip of coffee in the morning.
  • A song on the radio that makes you sing along.
  • A hug that lingers a second longer than usual.

It’s not about a perfect future.  It’s about small moments now.  The bottom line: If you can’t find happiness in today, tomorrow will not magically give it to you.

In addition to hosting The Sean Show on B105.7, Sean Copeland is also a therapist at Evolve Therapy in Greenwood, IN.

