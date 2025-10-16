This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / Getty

This 70-Mile Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway

If you’re searching for the ultimate Indiana fall road trip, look no further than this 70-mile scenic drive through southern Indiana. As temperatures drop and leaves burst into brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold, this winding loop through the Hoosier National Forest offers a front-row seat to some of the best fall foliage in the Midwest.

Starting near Brown County State Park, the route weaves through forested backroads, quiet lakes, and charming small towns—creating the perfect two-hour escape for leaf peepers and weekend adventurers alike. Whether you’re exploring overlooks, taking peaceful hikes, or simply enjoying the drive, this route delivers an unforgettable taste of autumn in Indiana.