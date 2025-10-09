Listen Live
This is the Longest Running Haunted House in the Country

Published on October 9, 2025

Funny ghost in dark corridor with cobweb showing board with happy halloween inscription positive expression. Happy halloween spooky
Andrii Lysenko

This is the Longest Running Haunted House in the Country

Each October, as the air chills and shadows lengthen, thousands descend upon Indianapolis for more than pumpkins and hayrides. They come to walk through decades of imagination, artistry, and haunted delight: The Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House, held inside The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. What sets it apart isn’t just the creaks, the scares, or the creative sets—it’s that this haunted house has been operating without interruption since 1964. That makes it the longest-running continually operated haunted house in the United States.


Annual Themes and Creativity

Each year the Haunted House adopts a fresh theme. For example, for 2025 the event is titled Bewitched BOOseum, combining iconic museum exhibits with spooky twists. One distinguishing feature is how it caters to different comfort levels:
Friendly Hours (Lights-On) are designed for visitors—especially children—who prefer a milder spooky experience. Lighting is brighter, actors are friendly, and jump scares are toned down.
Frightening Hours (Lights-Off / Low Light) turn up the suspense: dim lighting, eerie sound cues, surprise scares, and more immersive “haunters” in scary costumes. But the emphasis is on startle effect rather than gore.
This dual-approach helps families tailor the experience to their preferences.

Tradition matters. For many families, the Guild’s Haunted House is a bridge across generations—parents take kids, who then return with their own families.
Access and balance. By offering tiers of scariness and a focus on theatrical startle over gore, the museum keeps the Haunted House inclusive.
Museum synergy. Thematic ties between exhibits and scares draw visitors deeper into the museum’s identity—not just Halloween fun but imagination, history, and storytelling.
Sustainable passion. That 60+ year run speaks to the passion of volunteers, staff, and the community. Sustaining consistency over decades is no small feat.

Click here to learn more and get tickets.

