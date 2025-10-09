Listen Live
Sabrina Carpenter Makes Her Opry Debut

Published on October 8, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter has been breaking Spotify streaming records since the release of her latest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” in August.

Sheryl Crow introduced Sabrina Carpenter at her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, praising her as a “two-time Grammy award-winning global superstar.”

Carpenter performed at the Grand Ole Opry, expressing how much country music influenced her growing up and playing songs with a country twang.

Carpenter hinted at a possible transition to country music by collaborating with country icons like Shania Twain and Dolly Parton.

Carpenter’s ability to blend genres effortlessly in her albums has garnered fan support, with many open to her exploring more of the country music genre in the future.
