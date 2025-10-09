Source: picture alliance / Getty

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has officially dethroned Adele’s 25 for the biggest opening week for an album in the streaming era, with over 3.5 million album units sold.

According to Billboard and Luminate data, The Life of a Showgirl sold 3.2 million copies and had an additional 300,000 units from streaming, marking the biggest opening since 1991.

Despite mixed critical reviews, Swift’s album set records for most-streamed album in a day for 2025 and saw strong physical album sales due to multiple variants released.

Swift welcomed the chaos and criticism, stating, “The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.”

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Dethrones Adele was originally published on mix1079.com