Metro Indianapolis Starbucks on Store Closing List
Starbucks recently announced that it would be shuttering hundreds of coffeehouse locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as eliminating about 900 non-retail jobs as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.
The closures are part of Starbucks’ efforts to sharpen its store portfolio: the company says it wants to focus on locations that can deliver the in-store experience customers expect (ambiance, service, connection), and to exit ones that are underperforming, have unfavorable leases, or otherwise don’t fit its evolving strategy.
While Starbucks hasn’t released a comprehensive list of every affected store, one metro Indianapolis location (that we know of) has closed: 2732 N. State Rd 9, Greenfield, IN 46140.