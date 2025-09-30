Listen Live
Metro Indianapolis Starbucks on Store Closing List

Published on September 30, 2025

Starbucks To Layoff 900 Employees And Close Underperforming Locations
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Starbucks recently announced that it would be shuttering hundreds of coffeehouse locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as eliminating about 900 non-retail jobs as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

The closures are part of Starbucks’ efforts to sharpen its store portfolio: the company says it wants to focus on locations that can deliver the in-store experience customers expect (ambiance, service, connection), and to exit ones that are underperforming, have unfavorable leases, or otherwise don’t fit its evolving strategy.

While Starbucks hasn’t released a comprehensive list of every affected store, one metro Indianapolis location (that we know of) has closed: 2732 N. State Rd 9, Greenfield, IN 46140.

