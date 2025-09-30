Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Divorce

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Jennifer Lopez reflected on life after her split from Ben Affleck, calling it “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

She acknowledged the growth she experienced post-divorce, stating, “It changed me… It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.”

Despite the challenges during their split, Lopez describes her summer as “the best summer I ever had,” emphasizing the importance of embracing life’s lessons and triumphs.

She also expressed gratitude towards Affleck for his support in producing her film Kiss of the Spider Woman, acknowledging, “The movie wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for him.”

She also credited Affleck for helping make her dream role in the film a reality, stating, “He helped make it happen.”

Source: https://extratv.com/2025/09/29/jennifer-lopez-says-ben-affleck-divorce-is-best-thing-that-ever-happened/

