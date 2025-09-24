Noblesville Restaurant Featured Nationally on CBS News

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

9th Street Bistro is proof that you don’t need a massive space or flashy branding to make a memorable dining experience. With just nine tables and four bar seats, the bistro delivers an intimate, warm, and globally inspired experience that keeps locals and visitors coming back.

The restaurant got some national attention this week from CBS News. Click here to see their full story: Chef Takes Big Flavor to Small Town.



The People Behind the Plates

The heart and soul of 9th Street Bistro are Chef Samir Mohammad and his wife, Rachel Firestone Mohammad. Samir’s culinary journey began early — he started working in kitchens as a kid and later served in the U.S. Coast Guard, where tight quarters in a galley kitchen influenced his approach to purposeful cooking. He studied at Le Cordon Bleu (San Francisco) and also holds a degree in dietary nutrition from CIA Greystone (Napa, CA).

What Makes It Stand Out

Intimacy & Attention to Detail: With just a handful of tables, the team can focus on each guest. The atmosphere feels personal, not impersonal.

Creative, Rotating Menu: Because the menu changes frequently, diners get to try new things rather than the same staples every time.

Local Roots + Global Perspective: The blend of local sourcing and worldly flavors gives it both comfort and excitement.

Strong Reputation: It’s received glowing praise. For instance, a recent Indystar “Best Restaurants in Hamilton County” piece calls it out for pushing culinary limits in Noblesville. (IndyStar)

Limiting Party Sizes: They don’t accept parties of six or more, ensuring they can manage service quality.



When you visit

Make a reservation — seats are limited.

Expect a cozy space: exposed brick, warm lighting, original hardwood floors.

Let the menu surprise you — the specials are often where the chef’s inspiration shines.

