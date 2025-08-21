Listen Live
Music

Teddy Swims Makes History

Teddy Swims Makes History

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Teddy Swims: I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour - Las Vegas, NV
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Teddy Swims Makes History

Every week that “Lose Control” by Swims holds on the Hot 100, the song makes history.

“Lose Control” reaches 104 weeks on the Hot 100 as of this frame, making it the first track to rack up 104 stays on the Hot 100.

“Lose Control” is still a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 at the moment, rising from No. 9 to No. 7 after previously hitting No. 1.

The Hot 100 is compiled via a methodology that includes streams, radio airplay, and sales, and “Lose Control” is still a winner across all three metrics.
Source: Forbes

Teddy Swims Makes History  was originally published on mix1079.com

More from B 105.7
Trending
New York Pizza
Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Sean's Tough Trivia
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia!

Counting Crows
Music

Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
Music

Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

"Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
40 Items
Celebrity

Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

Hiker walking on path through green forest
Local

They’re Wild, They Jump 5 Feet, and They’re Now in Indy

bridge over a sunset lake
Local

Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies
5 Items
Local

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close