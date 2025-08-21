Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Teddy Swims Makes History

Every week that “Lose Control” by Swims holds on the Hot 100, the song makes history.

“Lose Control” reaches 104 weeks on the Hot 100 as of this frame, making it the first track to rack up 104 stays on the Hot 100.

“Lose Control” is still a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 at the moment, rising from No. 9 to No. 7 after previously hitting No. 1.

The Hot 100 is compiled via a methodology that includes streams, radio airplay, and sales, and “Lose Control” is still a winner across all three metrics.

