Top 10 Pop Love Songs

Published on October 6, 2025

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK
Source: TAS2024 / Getty

Love songs have a way of capturing emotions like nothing else.

Whether you’re celebrating new love, reminiscing about a past romance, or simply enjoying the magic of heartfelt lyrics, the best pop love songs can set the perfect mood.

Here’s a list of the top 10 pop love songs that have stood the test of time and continue to tug at our heartstrings.

1. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

Originally written by Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston’s rendition of I Will Always Love You became one of the most iconic love songs ever. Her powerful vocals and deep emotion make this song a timeless classic for lovers everywhere.

2. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran knows how to write a love song, and Perfect is one of his best. With its romantic lyrics and dreamy melody, this song has become a favorite for weddings and anniversaries.

3. “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion

As the theme song of Titanic, My Heart Will Go On became an anthem of everlasting love. Celine Dion’s soaring vocals and the song’s poignant lyrics make it unforgettable.

4. “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars

This feel-good love song celebrates unconditional love and acceptance. Bruno Mars’ smooth vocals and sweet lyrics make Just the Way You Are a go-to song for anyone in love.

5. “Unchained Melody” – The Righteous Brothers

A timeless ballad filled with longing and passion, Unchained Melody has been one of the most beloved love songs since its release in 1965. The song’s emotional depth continues to resonate with listeners today.

6. “A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri

Featured in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, A Thousand Years is a hauntingly beautiful love song about waiting for true love. Its heartfelt lyrics and soft melody make it a wedding favorite.

7. “Love Story” – Taylor Swift

Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, Love Story tells the tale of a love that defies the odds. With its catchy melody and romantic lyrics, it remains one of Taylor Swift’s most cherished hits.

8. “Something” – The Beatles

Written by George Harrison, Something is one of the most romantic songs in The Beatles’ catalog. With its tender lyrics and melodic beauty, this song continues to capture hearts worldwide.

9. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s soulful ballad Can’t Help Falling in Love is a classic love song that has been covered by many artists. Its simple yet profound lyrics make it a staple for love playlists.

10. “You’re Still the One” – Shania Twain

This song is a tribute to enduring love, making it a favorite for couples who have stood the test of time. With its heartfelt lyrics and soothing melody, You’re Still the One remains a pop-country classic.

