How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

Published on October 3, 2025

STATEWIDE — If trick-or-treaters visit your home on Halloween, your pets might get spooked…or try to eat candy that will upset their stomachs. So, one organization has some tips on how to keep your pets safe.

Dog care franchise Camp Bow Wow referenced research from Nationwide Pet Insurance, which found that emergency vet visits can go up by about 12% during the week of Halloween.

So, to keep your furry friends safe, the franchise has a few suggestions. It recommends that you:

  • Avoid taking dogs trick-or-treating.
  • Ensure pet costumes are safe.
  • Keep candy out of reach.
  • Be aware of decorations that pets might eat.

Essentially, it may be healthiest for your pets to have quiet, safe spaces to themselves on Halloween, that are free of restrictive costumes, human treats, and decorations that are breakable or resemble food.

Click here to learn more about what to do if your dog eats chocolate. Find Camp Bow Wow locations in the Indianapolis area here.

How to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween  was originally published on wibc.com

