Fall Favorite Food, The Air Fryer Way!

The leaves are turning, the air is crisp, and our favorite hoodies are back.

It’s the season for pumpkin spice, sweat potatoes and cozy cooking, but who has time to spend hours in the kitchen?

Enter the air fryer: the secret to making fall soul food classics fast, delicious, and stress-free.

Let’s dig into these easy, comforting recipes that’ll have your kitchen smelling like the holidays in no time with an easy clean up!

When it comes to seasonings, you have to listen to the ancestors and remember, you can always add, its hard to take away.

Check out below our top 7 air fryer recipes that you should try.

Marry Me Roasted Chicken

This holiday favorite is rumored to be so good, it might just get you a proposal! In the air fryer, it’s even easier—juicy, golden, and perfectly seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and sage in just 25 minutes. DON’T FORGET THE SAGE.

How to Make It:

Coat chicken breasts in olive oil and season with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Air fry at 360°F for 12 minutes, flip, and cook another 9 minutes until the internal temp hits 165°F. Toss in Brussels sprouts for an extra touch.

Let rest for 5 minutes. Done!

Pumpkin Spice Roasted Veggies

This one is for the pumpkin spice lovers! Toss sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and carrots in pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and brown sugar, then roast in the air fryer. It’s like dessert but healthier.

How to Make It:

Toss veggies with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and spices.

Air fry at 350°F for 12 minutes, stir, add more veggies, and cook for another 10 minutes until tender and crispy.

Leftover Stuffing

Stuffing isn’t just for Thanksgiving—air fry it to crispy, golden perfection. Drizzle gravy over the top if you’re feeling extra festive!

How to Make It:

Mix stuffing ingredients (herb stuffing mix, butter, celery, onion, chicken broth, egg, fresh herbs). Stovetop is just fine!

Air fry at 320°F for 8-10 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Craving something spicy but light? Buffalo cauliflower is the perfect fall snack. Crispy, tangy, and air-fried to perfection—perfect for game day (or any day).

How to Make It:

Coat cauliflower florets in a batter of flour, cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, and salt.

Air fry, then toss in buffalo sauce (try Frank’s with a bit of honey). Serve with ranch and celery sticks.

Maple-Glazed Salmon

Elevate your salmon game with a sweet and savory maple glaze, caramelized apples, and a crispy finish—all in the air fryer.

How to Make It:

Marinate salmon in maple syrup, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic powder, and pepper for at least 30 minutes.

Air fry at 375°F for 8 minutes, brushing with the marinade halfway through.

Candied Yams

No fall food spread is complete without candied yams. Air fry them with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon for a gooey, caramelized treat in just 15 minutes.

How to Make It:

Coat sliced yams in butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

Air fry at 350°F for 15 minutes, flipping halfway through. Add marshmallows for the last 3 minutes if you’re feeling indulgent.

Air Fryer S’mores

No campfire? No problem. Air fryer s’mores are the ultimate cozy fall snack—gooey marshmallows, melted chocolate, and graham crackers, all done in minutes.

How to Make It:

Air fry marshmallow-topped graham crackers at 400°F for 2-3 minutes.

Smash together with chocolate-topped graham crackers for the perfect s’more.

Your air fryer isn’t just for fries; it’s your fall secret weapon for soul food that’s quick, delicious, and full of seasonal flavors. So kick back, relax, and let the air fryer do the work this season. Happy Fall cooking!

