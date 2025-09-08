Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025
If you’re looking for some fall fun in Indiana, corn mazes are a great way to get into the autumn spirit. Here’s a list of some of the best corn mazes around the state for 2025:
- Dull’s Pumpkin Patch (Thorntown, IN)
Opening Day: Saturday, September 20, 2025 (10 AM–7 PM)
Preview Day (season pass holders): Sunday, September 14, 2025
Fireworks Night: October 18, 2025
Last Day: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Also, a special event “Taste of the Maze” occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025 from 4–9 PM
- Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025
- Maze Options: Puzzle Maze and a shorter Kids’ Maze
- Special Event: “Trail of Terror” interactive maze during Headless Horseman Festival nights
- Admission: $5 for the maze, additional charge for festival nights
- Dates: September 12 – October 26, 2025
- Size: 18-acre maze with over 10 miles of paths
- Admission: $15 for adults, $11 for children
- Dates: Throughout fall season
- Maze Theme: 2025 Minecraft themed maze
- Features: Indiana’s largest corn maze, plus pumpkin patches and hayrides
- Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025, operating Wed–Fri (1 PM–5 PM) and Sat–Sun (10 AM–6 PM)
- Maze Options: 5-acre and 10-acre mazes, plus a scavenger hunt
- Admission: $15 per person, discounts for veterans and seniors
- Dates: September 20 – Nov 1
- Maze Features: Multiple activities included with admission, train rides available
- Admission: $15-$20 depending on the day
These corn mazes offer fun for all ages, with extra activities like pumpkin picking, hayrides, and even fireworks. Plan your trip and enjoy a day getting lost in these fall-themed mazes!
