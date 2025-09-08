Listen Live
Local

Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Corn maze and agricultural field. Summer harvest holiday festival
Source: Konoplytska / Getty

Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025

If you’re looking for some fall fun in Indiana, corn mazes are a great way to get into the autumn spirit. Here’s a list of some of the best corn mazes around the state for 2025:

  1. Dull’s Pumpkin Patch (Thorntown, IN)

  • Opening Day: Saturday, September 20, 2025 (10 AM–7 PM)



  • Preview Day (season pass holders): Sunday, September 14, 2025



  • Fireworks Night: October 18, 2025



  • Last Day: Sunday, October 26, 2025



  • Also, a special event “Taste of the Maze” occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025 from 4­–9 PM


  • Conner Prairie (Fishers, IN)
    • Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025
    • Maze Options: Puzzle Maze and a shorter Kids’ Maze
    • Special Event: “Trail of Terror” interactive maze during Headless Horseman Festival nights
    • Admission: $5 for the maze, additional charge for festival nights​
  • Exploration Acres (Lafayette, IN)
    • Dates: September 12 – October 26, 2025
    • Size: 18-acre maze with over 10 miles of paths
    • Admission: $15 for adults, $11 for children​
  • Amazing Fall Fun (Waterloo, IN)
    • Dates: Throughout fall season
    • Maze Theme: 2025 Minecraft themed maze
    • Features: Indiana’s largest corn maze, plus pumpkin patches and hayrides​
  • Russell Farms (Noblesville, IN)
    • Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025, operating Wed–Fri (1 PM–5 PM) and Sat–Sun (10 AM–6 PM)
    • Maze Options: 5-acre and 10-acre mazes, plus a scavenger hunt
    • Admission: $15 per person, discounts for veterans and seniors​
  • Lark Ranch (Greenfield, IN)
    • Dates: September 20 – Nov 1
    • Maze Features: Multiple activities included with admission, train rides available
    • Admission: $15-$20 depending on the day​

    These corn mazes offer fun for all ages, with extra activities like pumpkin picking, hayrides, and even fireworks. Plan your trip and enjoy a day getting lost in these fall-themed mazes!

    More from B 105.7
    Trending
    Sean's Tough Trivia
    Tough Trivia

    Sean’s Tough Trivia!

    B1057 music survey
    Contests

    Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!

    TSO - Tran-Siberian Orchestra’s The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - Sheltering Wings
    Contests

    Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

    Old retro computer in Y2k style. Colorful vector illustration of a pink computer in isometry covered with cute stickers. Nostalgia for 1990s -2000s.
    Music

    Top 20 Most Popular MySpace Songs That Defined a Generation

    Counting Crows
    Music

    Counting Crows 2025 Setlist

    "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
    40 Items
    Celebrity

    Every Cameo in Happy Gilmore 2: A Complete Guide

    New York Pizza
    Food & Drink

    Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

    New Soul Kitchen
    7 Items
    Local

    Best Chili Spots in Indianapolis to Warm Up This Fall

    B 105.7

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Listen Live
    Close