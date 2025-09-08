Source: Konoplytska / Getty

Indiana Corn Mazes to Visit in 2025

If you’re looking for some fall fun in Indiana, corn mazes are a great way to get into the autumn spirit. Here’s a list of some of the best corn mazes around the state for 2025:

Dull’s Pumpkin Patch (Thorntown, IN)





Opening Day : Saturday, September 20, 2025 (10 AM–7 PM)





Preview Day (season pass holders): Sunday, September 14, 2025





Fireworks Night : October 18, 2025





Last Day : Sunday, October 26, 2025





Also, a special event “Taste of the Maze” occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025 from 4­–9 PM



Conner Prairie (Fishers, IN)

Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025

September 27 – October 26, 2025 Maze Options: Puzzle Maze and a shorter Kids’ Maze

Puzzle Maze and a shorter Kids’ Maze Special Event: “Trail of Terror” interactive maze during Headless Horseman Festival nights

“Trail of Terror” interactive maze during Headless Horseman Festival nights Admission: $5 for the maze, additional charge for festival nights​

Exploration Acres (Lafayette, IN)

Dates: September 12 – October 26, 2025

September 12 – October 26, 2025 Size: 18-acre maze with over 10 miles of paths

18-acre maze with over 10 miles of paths Admission: $15 for adults, $11 for children​

Amazing Fall Fun (Waterloo, IN)

Dates: Throughout fall season

Throughout fall season Maze Theme: 2025 Minecraft themed maze

2025 Minecraft themed maze Features: Indiana’s largest corn maze, plus pumpkin patches and hayrides​

Russell Farms (Noblesville, IN)

Dates: September 27 – October 26, 2025 , operating Wed–Fri (1 PM–5 PM) and Sat–Sun (10 AM–6 PM)

, operating and Maze Options: 5-acre and 10-acre mazes, plus a scavenger hunt

5-acre and 10-acre mazes, plus a scavenger hunt Admission: $15 per person, discounts for veterans and seniors​

Lark Ranch (Greenfield, IN)

Dates: September 20 – Nov 1

September 20 – Nov 1 Maze Features: Multiple activities included with admission, train rides available

Multiple activities included with admission, train rides available Admission: $15-$20 depending on the day​

These corn mazes offer fun for all ages, with extra activities like pumpkin picking, hayrides, and even fireworks. Plan your trip and enjoy a day getting lost in these fall-themed mazes!