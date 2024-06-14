Listen Live
10 Things Everyone Should Know About Their Dad

Published on June 14, 2024

I came across this list.  I wonder how many you know about your dad or how many your kids know about THEIR dad.

  1. What makes him proud
  2. What his relationship with HIS father was like
  3. His favorite food
  4. Who his heroes are
  5. What his favorite vacation destination is
  6. What sport he would’ve played professionally if he could
  7. What his favorite book is
  8. All about his first job
  9. His greatest accomplishments (besides family)
  10. How he met your mother.

How’d you do? Grab the link to the original list and read more here.

