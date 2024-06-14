10 Things Everyone Should Know About Their Dad

I came across this list. I wonder how many you know about your dad or how many your kids know about THEIR dad.
- What makes him proud
- What his relationship with HIS father was like
- His favorite food
- Who his heroes are
- What his favorite vacation destination is
- What sport he would’ve played professionally if he could
- What his favorite book is
- All about his first job
- His greatest accomplishments (besides family)
- How he met your mother.
How’d you do? Grab the link to the original list and read more here.
