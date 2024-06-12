The answer on Jeopardy was “This unintended silence during a radio or TV broadcast isn’t quite as fatal as it sounds.” The question is “What is dead air?” I got it right! But my skills are nothing in comparison to Adriana.

Adriana Harmeyer is a “super-champ” on Jeopardy! The Purdue professor and archivist won her 10th night on the show on Tuesday. She wagered strategically in Final Jeopardy! to secure her victory. It’s become a family event at my house to shout out the answers, which are really the questions, and root for the Boilermaker on Jeopardy!

As an archivist for University History at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, Harmeyer is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Archives & Special Collections Division in the Stewart Center. She holds a Master of Science degree in Information with a focus on Archives & Records Management and Preservation of Information from the University of Michigan. She also has a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Latin from Marshall University. In 2023, she received the John H. Moriarty Award for Excellence in Library Service to Purdue University Faculty and Students.

Harmeyer’s 10th consecutive victory has brought her total earnings to $225,700. Throughout her run, she has missed only 26 questions. Her buzzer win rate sits at 63%. With a 90% accuracy rate, she has correctly answered 230 questions.

Adriana Harmeyer will defend her title again on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS. Lastly, do you think you have what it takes to play, click here to find out!

The post Purdue Archivist Wins 10th Jeopardy! Game, Amasses $225,700 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

