I Hired a Psychic for my Cat, Here’s What Happened

Published on June 6, 2024

An update on my cat’s psychic reading yesterday!  I’ve been using that term, she calls herself a pet communicator.  I booked this after a friend of mine booked one for her cat and this woman told her things that it was impossible for her to know.  So, she really convinced me that there’s something to this.

Here’s what happened…

 

Here’s a link to the pet communicator we used: DearHuman.pet

