I Hired a Psychic for my Cat, Here’s What Happened

An update on my cat’s psychic reading yesterday! I’ve been using that term, she calls herself a pet communicator. I booked this after a friend of mine booked one for her cat and this woman told her things that it was impossible for her to know. So, she really convinced me that there’s something to this.
Here’s what happened…
Here’s a link to the pet communicator we used: DearHuman.pet
-
Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
-
B's Big Bucks
-
What fans are paying to see Caitlin Clark play this season
-
Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour
-
Volunteer Anytime This Year At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution Event!
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought
-
The Best Patios In Indianapolis
-
How to Get Costco Groceries Without a Membership