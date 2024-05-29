How to Get Costco Groceries Without a Membership

You don’t need a Costco membership to enjoy their groceries, and you can even avoid going to the store.

Costco is renowned for offering fantastic deals on a variety of bulk items, especially groceries. Their selection includes everything from signature wines and high-quality cheeses to bacon and even caviar. And let’s not forget the famous rotisserie chicken.

Traditionally, shopping at Costco required a membership. Recently, the warehouse has tightened its policies, requiring shoppers to scan their membership cards upon entry and barring non-members from purchasing items at the food court.

But now, there’s a new way to get Costco groceries without a membership, thanks to a collaboration with Uber Eats.

Costco Groceries via Uber Eats

Costco has partnered with Uber Eats to offer delivery of its popular items in select locations across the U.S., including Washington D.C. and Houston. This service is also available in Canada, Mexico, and Japan, with more locations expected to be added.

The best part? You don’t need a Costco membership to use this service. You can have your favorite Costco items delivered straight to your door through Uber Eats.

However, being a Costco member comes with additional perks. Members can enjoy exclusive discounts, paying about 15% to 20% less on Uber Eats orders compared to non-members. Additionally, Costco members receive a 20% discount on an Uber One membership, which includes free delivery, savings on restaurant orders, and deals on rides with top-rated drivers.

Benefits of a Costco Membership

While the Uber Eats collaboration allows non-members to enjoy Costco’s offerings, there are still advantages to having a Costco membership. These include access to Costco Travel for discounted bookings on hotels and cruises, Costco Optical for savings on eye exams and eyewear, and discounts on gas, car insurance, and gift cards.