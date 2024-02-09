Vegas chapel offers free wedding to duos named Taylor and Travis

On Sunday, coinciding with the clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas’ Chapel of the Flowers is offering free wedding ceremonies to any couples named Taylor and Travis. (insert heavy sigh).

Vegas weddings are known for their unique charm and convenience. Las Vegas is one of the world’s top wedding destinations. The city typically hosts over 80,000 weddings annually.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas is home to over 50 wedding chapels. They range from iconic establishments on the Strip to quaint chapels off the beaten path. Approximately 1 in 4 weddings in Las Vegas are destination weddings.

All in all, interest in Vegas weddings soared 354% after the Conference Championship games. This indicates a post-game wedding trend.

Lastly, Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas has hosted weddings for several famous individuals over the years.

Here are a few notable examples:

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: This legendary Hollywood couple renewed their vows at Chapel of the Flowers in 1969. They celebrated their enduring love in a private ceremony.

Bonnie Wright and Jamie Campbell Bower: Known for their roles in the Harry Potter film series, Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) and Jamie Campbell Bower (who played young Gellert Grindelwald) tied the knot at Chapel of the Flowers in 2011.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott: Tori Spelling, of “Beverly Hills, 90210” fame, and actor Dean McDermott chose Chapel of the Flowers for an intimate vow renewal ceremony in 2010.

Based on these examples, just because you get married there doesn’t mean it will stick.

