Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Official Setlist

As the lights dim and the anticipation builds, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour promises to be a musical journey like no other.

Spanning her entire career, from the country roots of “Tim McGraw” to the synth-pop beats of “1989” and the introspective tones of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” the setlist for this tour is a carefully curated celebration of Swift’s evolution as an artist.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or a casual listener, knowing what songs to expect can heighten the excitement and prepare you for the emotional rollercoaster that is a Taylor Swift concert.

In this article, we dive into the setlist, offering a glimpse into the hits, deep cuts, and surprises that make The Eras Tour an unforgettable experience.