Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Official Setlist

Published on June 10, 2024

As the lights dim and the anticipation builds, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour promises to be a musical journey like no other.

Spanning her entire career, from the country roots of “Tim McGraw” to the synth-pop beats of “1989” and the introspective tones of “Folklore” and “Evermore,” the setlist for this tour is a carefully curated celebration of Swift’s evolution as an artist.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or a casual listener, knowing what songs to expect can heighten the excitement and prepare you for the emotional rollercoaster that is a Taylor Swift concert.

In this article, we dive into the setlist, offering a glimpse into the hits, deep cuts, and surprises that make The Eras Tour an unforgettable experience.

1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need To Calm Down

5. Lover

6. Fearless

7. You Belong With Me

8. Love Story

9. 22

10. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

11. I Knew You Were Trouble

12. All Too Well ( 10 Min Version)

13. Enchanted

14. …Ready for It?

15. Delicate

16. Don’t Blame Me

17. Look What You Made Me Do

18. cardigan

19. betty

20. champagne problems

21. august

22. illicit affairs

23. my tears ricochet

24. majorie

25. willow

26. Style

27. Blank Space

28. Shake It Off

29. Wildest Dreams

30. Bad Blood

31. But Daddy I Love Him

32. So High School

33. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

34. Down Bad

35. Fortnight

36. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

37. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

38. Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve

39. ’tis the damn season

40. Lavender Haze

41. Anti‐Hero

42. Midnight Rain

43. Vigilante Shit

44. Bejeweled

45. Mastermind

46. Karma

