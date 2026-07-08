Source: WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: A flight of tasters is served up at the bar at Meridian Pint in Columbia Heights. According to the restaurant’s general manager, Drew Swift, half of the bar’s draft list are beers from breweries within a 60-mile radius of the establishment. Photo by Lexey Swall For the Washington Post)

Kid-Friendly Breweries in Indianapolis

Breweries might not be the first place that comes to mind for a family outing—but in and around Indianapolis, that’s changing fast.

More local taprooms are creating welcoming environments for guests of all ages, blending great craft beer with relaxed spaces where kids can tag along, too.

Whether you’re looking for a sunny patio, live music, board games, or just a casual meal with a pint, these breweries prove that family-friendly and beer-friendly can go hand in hand. Many offer full food menus—including dedicated kids’ options—while others go above and beyond with things like lawn games, arcade machines, and even sensory-friendly movie screenings. For parents, it’s a chance to unwind and socialize without needing a babysitter. For kids, it means something to do besides sit still at a restaurant table.

From Carmel to Greenwood, Westfield to Fountain Square, there’s a wide range of spots across Central Indiana where families can enjoy time together in a fun, casual setting. Some are cozy neighborhood taprooms, others are full-service restaurants or beer gardens with space to roam. No matter the setup, they all have one thing in common: they’re places where parents don’t have to choose between spending time with their kids and enjoying a good local brew.

Here are 14 of the best kid-friendly breweries in Indianapolis that are perfect for your next family outing

1. Sun King